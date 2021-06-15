United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a c rating to an a rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.63.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $201.09 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.