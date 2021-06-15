First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $141,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of FEN stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

