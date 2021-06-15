Short Interest in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Decreases By 25.8%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 858,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

QUOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of QUOT opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,662,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,165,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,535 shares of company stock worth $640,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $174,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.