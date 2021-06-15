GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 7,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EAF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

