EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.20. EVI Industries shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 6,399 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.21 million, a PE ratio of 316.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%.
About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
