EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.20. EVI Industries shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 6,399 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.21 million, a PE ratio of 316.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

