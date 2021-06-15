Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.49. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 101,847 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 270.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

