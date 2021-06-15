$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.48.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $556.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $266.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.10. Adobe has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $561.36.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.