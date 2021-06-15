CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $128.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $59.19 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

