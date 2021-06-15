HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

MTCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metacrine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

MTCR opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 334.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

