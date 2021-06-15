Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s (VLRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLRS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

