Roche’s (RHHBY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Erste Group lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $326.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

