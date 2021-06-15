Roche’s (RHHBY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Erste Group lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.
OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $326.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.