SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNCAF. CIBC increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

