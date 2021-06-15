Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Sell”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.