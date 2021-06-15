UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCISY. Grupo Santander upgraded Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.