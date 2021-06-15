Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 12.19 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 9.65 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

