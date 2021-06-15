Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 12.19 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 9.65 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.
About Vintage Wine Estates
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.