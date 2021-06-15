Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Barclays

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,029 ($13.44) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,036.70. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 631.50 ($8.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

