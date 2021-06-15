Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

