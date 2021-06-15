Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

PERI opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $575.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.