Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post sales of $168.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $170.85 million. Orion Group posted sales of $183.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $685.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.05 million to $698.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $722.68 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $737.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORN opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

