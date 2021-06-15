Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Drops By 55.2%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the May 13th total of 658,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WISA has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

WISA stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

