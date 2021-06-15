Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $71.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

