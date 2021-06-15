Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of SPT opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $879,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

