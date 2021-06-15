UBS Group Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$144.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$134.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$118.56.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$93.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. BRP has a 1-year low of C$48.14 and a 1-year high of C$119.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$105.38.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.4471914 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.