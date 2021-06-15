Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

