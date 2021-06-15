Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

HLMAF opened at $39.32 on Monday. Halma has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.01.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

