Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

