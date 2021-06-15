Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$58.88. Altus Group shares last traded at C$57.42, with a volume of 87,551 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIF. TD Securities upped their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,180 shares of company stock valued at $837,996.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

