JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 490

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 565.09 ($7.38).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 630 ($8.23) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 631.20 ($8.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 569.39. The company has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

