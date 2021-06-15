Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of DVDCF opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.