Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00.

AUTL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.72.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.