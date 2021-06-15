Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $76.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.