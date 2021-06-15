Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce $93.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.08 million and the highest is $102.90 million. eHealth reported sales of $88.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $688.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of -0.13. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54.

In related news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,722,000 after purchasing an additional 64,998 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after buying an additional 382,381 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its holdings in eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

