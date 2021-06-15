Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,720.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,391.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,417.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $971.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

