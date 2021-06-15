Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.