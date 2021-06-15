Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at Truist Securities

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $305.00 to $331.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.59.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $194.80 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $192.63 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.