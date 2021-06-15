Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Raised to GBX 140

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LON:FCH opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £572.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. Funding Circle has a 12 month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25.

In related news, insider Samir Desai purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,615.63).

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

