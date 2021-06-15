North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

