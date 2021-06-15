Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.

PNR stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

