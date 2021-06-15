Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnite by 12,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.