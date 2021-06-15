Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price target on Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTT. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Finning International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.95.

FTT stock opened at C$32.59 on Monday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.0050394 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at C$203,255. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682 over the last 90 days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

