Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.81.

Shares of TOU opened at C$32.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,806,058 shares in the company, valued at C$201,390,143.43. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $353,424.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

