Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Get Roots alerts:

TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$156.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. Roots has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.