Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $83.85. Encompass Health shares last traded at $82.74, with a volume of 495,000 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.90. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

