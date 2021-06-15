Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.