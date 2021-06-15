Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

