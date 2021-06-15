Hub Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,192 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,358% compared to the average volume of 219 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 142.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

