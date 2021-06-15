Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

