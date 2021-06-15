Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.64. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 825,219 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $76.87 million, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at $2,669,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth about $2,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 78.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.