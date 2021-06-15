Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.15. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 19,242 shares changing hands.

PKOH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $450.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.