Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2,304,171 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $250.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,505 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

